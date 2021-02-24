Quay Arts Folk Club returns with another online concert this Sunday

Over the past year local folk singers John Hacker and John Bentley have organised five online folk music events.

Three of these events featured spots from a number of top-rated professional singers – Eliza Carthy, Miranda Sykes and Vicky Swan and Jonny Dyer. In the course of these events over £2,000 was raised to support the Quay Arts Centre.

Online Quay Folk Club evening

The pair had hoped that, by now, life would be returning to normal but learning to “expect the unexpected” has become a regular part of lockdown life.

In order to keep the music going they have organised another online Quay Folk Club evening which will take place at 7.30pm on Sunday 28th February.

Now need to replenish our funds

Featuring a range of local and mainland folk singers the evening is being run as a fundraiser for the Club itself. As John Bentley explained,

“Having previously used our funds to commission spots from professional singers we now need to replenish our funds. This will enable us to put on more great folk events in the future.”

If readers would like to donate just go to the Quay Arts Folk Club page on the Just Giving Website.

On the line-up

The evening will feature guest spots from Derbyshire duo Stephen and Julie Wigley (pictured below) along with local singer Keith Newnham (pictured above).

Alongside this will be shorter spots from a number of other local folk club singers including Second Time Around, Maureen Shaw, Steve French, Linda O’Connor and Frank Heap.

Everyone who is appearing is doing so through specially recorded home performances. As John Hacker noted,

“We’ve all had to learn some new IT skills over the past year. When life returns to normal it will seem odd not to be able to mute people!”

Tune in

Readers can find out more about the event heading to Facebook for “Quay Folk Club” or “Isolation Row”. The evening will be simultaneously streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Past events are still available to view on YouTube.

News shared by John on behalf of Quay Arts Folk Club. Ed