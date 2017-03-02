Quay Arts launch their first Beer Festival tonight

Paul shares this latest news from Quay Arts. Ed

Quay Arts will be celebrating their first Beer Festival at the launch event tonight (Thursday) from 6pm.

To commemorate and celebrate the building’s heritage as part of the Mew Langton Estate, with the help of the good people at Island Ales, Quay Arts will be launching three specially made beers brewed in the style of the former brewery.

Tonight and this weekend will be the very first chance to have a taste.

Exhibition and illustrated talk

The launch begins at 6pm with the opening of an exhibition of Mew Langton ephemera, at 7pm they will be pouring the first pint, and then at 8pm beer historian Jeff Sechiari will give an illustrated talk about the history of the Newport brewery in the Minghella Theatre.

And there’s more

The weekend will continue with many other beer related events: a talk about the pubs of Newport, music, games, a Bavarian beer breakfast.

Beer even features heavily in a talk on Shakespeare by Howard’s Way actor Graham Pountney on Saturday night.

Check the Quay Arts Website for the full list of events taking place over the weekend as part of the Beer Festival.

