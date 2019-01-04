Rabbiting hares: Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (just short of 34,000 individual shots) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

Earlier in the year we featured the brilliant shots by Isle of Wight photographer, Nick Edwards, of the Mad March Hares.

Nick has continued to photograph the hares on the Island and we love this latest capture shared in the Flickr Group titled ‘passing on the farm gossip’.

Click on image to see larger version



Join the Flickr Pool

Be sure to check out Nick’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Wight Seen – Nick Edwards