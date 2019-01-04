Rabbiting hares: Flickr Group Picture of the Week

Following on from his series of Mad March Hares, Nick Edwards has continued to photograph the hares on the Isle of Wight and we love this latest shot titled ‘passing on the farm gossip’.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

pow hares nick edwards 640

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (just short of 34,000 individual shots) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

Earlier in the year we featured the brilliant shots by Isle of Wight photographer, Nick Edwards, of the Mad March Hares.

Nick has continued to photograph the hares on the Island and we love this latest capture shared in the Flickr Group titled ‘passing on the farm gossip’.

Click on image to see larger version
Passing on the farm gossip by Nick Edwards

Join the Flickr Pool
Be sure to check out Nick’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Wight Seen – Nick Edwards

Friday, 4th January, 2019 2:32pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2m2S

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Picture of the Week

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Rabbiting hares: Flickr Group Picture of the Week"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
nickedwards

Thanks very much indeed Sally. These two were just wonderful to photograph; they are such expressive creatures! I wish I’d thought of the “Rabbiting Hares” caption… I might borrow that if I may. 😄 Here’s to a lot more photos of them in 2019. Nick

Vote Up00Vote Down
4, January 2019 3:37 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*