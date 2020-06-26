Rainbow Run – Bubble Fun event postponed due to Coronavirus crisis

Wessex Cancer Trust (WCT) have announced the Rainbow Run – Bubble Fun, which was due to take place at Sandown Airport on Sunday, July 26th, has had to be postponed, due to government guidance on Covid-19 and mass participation events.

Date for 2021 agreed

A spokesperson for the Trust said,

“We’re really disappointed this year’s event won’t go ahead and we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused. “However, we have already put plans in place for next year’s event and we hope everyone will still join us on Sunday, 25th July for Rainbow Run – Bubble Fun 2021.”

Carry your place over to 2021

If you had already booked for 2020 and are happy to carry over your place please let us know by emailing [email protected].

Alternatively, WCT are able to give refunds to those who would like one. To book your place at next year’s event visit the Website.

Show your support

“Thank you for continuing to support Wessex Cancer Trust at this really difficult time. “The charity remains committed to supporting local people affected by cancer during the coronavirus pandemic.”

To find out how we can help you please visit the Website.