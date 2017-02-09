Rapid improvement at Isle of Wight primary school, say Ofsted

St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School has received their first Section 8 Ofsted inspection since December 2015 when the inspectors found the school to be ‘Requires Improvement’.

This followed the school being rated as Inadequate and placed in Special Measures in January 2015.

The latest inspection finds the school senior leaders and governors to be “taking effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement identified”.

Further action required is highlighted as:

ensure that improvements to teaching, learning and assessment are precisely linked to, and measured by, their impact on outcomes for pupils

strengthen pupils’ resilience and confidence as learners, particularly in

mathematics.

The Report

St Thomas Canterbury 118199 6 (PDF)



St Thomas Canterbury 118199 6 (Text)



Image: striatic under CC BY 2.0