Rapid improvement at Isle of Wight primary school, say Ofsted
Thursday 9th February 2017
St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School has received their first Section 8 Ofsted inspection since December 2015 when the inspectors found the school to be ‘Requires Improvement’.
This followed the school being rated as Inadequate and placed in Special Measures in January 2015.
The latest inspection finds the school senior leaders and governors to be “taking effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement identified”.
Further action required is highlighted as:
- ensure that improvements to teaching, learning and assessment are precisely linked to, and measured by, their impact on outcomes for pupils
- strengthen pupils’ resilience and confidence as learners, particularly in
mathematics.
The Report
Full details can be found in the report below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.
