Reader’s open letter to Isle of Wight MP: Do you condemn bullying behaviour of your Conservative colleague, Priti Patel?

Leo Harverson from Cowes shares this open letter to Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Dear Bob,

As you don’t appear to have done so thus far, will you be condemning your Conservative colleague Priti Patel for her bullying behaviour?

If so, I would be grateful if you could detail your position and set out your views by reply email.

Impact her behaviour has had on the victims

I am concerned that many of your fellow party MPs have spoken out in support of Ms Patel, but few (if any) of them have made any effort to acknowledge the impact her behaviour has had on the victims.

If you do not intend to speak or comment publicly about this, please can you explain your rationale?

I should add that myself and a large number of your constituents rightly expect you take a position and make it known, especially given your past support for anti-bullying initiatives.

Seen the very damaging consequences of bullying

I am a Social Worker by background and as you can imagine I have seen the very damaging consequences of bullying on young people. I am also aware that it is crucial that adults set positive examples in responding to allegations of bullying, and especially when this has been clearly identified for those in positions of trust (such as senior members of Cabinet).

In order to ensure that your response is clear to your constituents, I would ask your response to my query be copied to News OnTheWight, who I have copied into this email.

Kind regards, Leo Harverson from Cowes

Image: policyexchange under CC BY 2.0