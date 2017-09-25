Recycle your toiletry items plea from Isle of Wight council

The council share this latest appeal. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council is teaming up with Recycle Now for Recycle Week to encourage the UK to recycle bathroom items such as empty deodorants and perfume bottles.

While we all do our bit to recycle what we can, certain items around the house can somehow evade the recycling bin. Recycling just a few more items can make a big difference – and the bathroom is a good place to start. In the UK, almost 90 per cent of packaging is recycled in our kitchens, while just over half (52 per cent) of items are recycled in the bathroom.

Recycle Now research

New research from Recycle Now found that nearly half (49 per cent) of the UK population admit to not always recycling their aerosols including deodorant and hairspray from the bedroom or bathroom. The research also found that more than a third (38 per cent) of the UK population say they don’t always recycle glass items in the bedroom such as aftershave and perfume bottles after they are empty.

While recycling may feel like a chore, the benefits of recycling can be endless – what goes around comes around, after all. That’s why, this Recycle Week, the council is highlighting the benefits of recycling for both the environment and for our local community.

Recycle Now has calculated that if every household in the Isle of Wight recycled one more deodorant spray, it would save enough energy to power a typical primary school for 63.5 days.

What can be recycled

The theme of this year’s Recycle Week is “what goes around comes around” and recycling is the perfect example of this.

Aerosols such as deodorants and hair sprays can be recycle again and again without any loss in quality, so you may see them come back as in items such as parts of your mobile phones, dishwashers or even as another aerosol can.

Can make a real difference

Cabinet member for procurement, waste management, special projects and forward planning, Cllr Michael Murwill, said:

“We’re hoping that everyone will take a second look at rooms such as the bathroom this Recycle Week and think about items that can be recycled. “Items such as empty perfume bottles and shampoo bottles are often tossed into the bathroom bin without a second thought, we’ve all done that. In Recycle Week, by adding recycling to your bathroom regime and recycling just a few more items from around the house, can make a real difference.”

Head of Recycle Now, Linda Crichton, said:

“Many of us have our daily bathroom routines in place – whether we’re getting ready to go to work, out for a party, or just settling down for a night in. During Recycle Week, we are looking to shake up those routines and let people know that they can do good for the environment they live in, in the process of looking good. One tip is to put a recycling bag or bin in your bathroom or bedroom to make recycling an easy part of your routine.”

Bathroom tips

Recycle Now’s top bathroom recycling tips:

Fully empty and rinse containers before they go in the recycling bin.

Put caps and lids back on your glass containers before recycling.

Remove plastic lids and caps from air-freshener, deodorant and shaving foam aerosols where easy to do so and place separately in the recycling.

Mirrors and nail varnish bottles are not recyclable and should be put in your general waste.

For more information about your local recycling scheme, including details of what can be recycled around the house, please visit the Website.

Image: Smabs Sputzer under CC BY 2.0