Red Funnel cancel more sailings following earlier fog incident

Following this morning’s incident where a Red Funnel vehicle ferry ploughed through the moorings of yachts in Cowes and came into contact with one, the Red Eagle has been withdrawn from service to enable the preliminary investigation to be concluded as quickly as possible.

The following sailings between Southampton <> East Cowes have been cancelled and booked vehicle customers are in the process of being contacted and rebooked on alternative crossings.

Cancelled sailings 27 September 2018

From Southampton: 13:00, 16:00, 19:15

From East Cowes: 14:30, 17:30, 21:00

Foot passengers who normally travel on the above times are advised to use the Red Jet service and tickets via East Cowes will be honoured.

Red Funnel apologises for any inconvenience to customers who are travelling this afternoon and say that further information is available on their Website.

Location map

View the location of this story.