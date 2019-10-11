Red Funnel switching to Winter timetable three weeks early

Red Funnel Ferries will be operating a reduced car ferry service due to the unexpected removal of Red Eagle from service.

Winter timetable

The operator will also switch to its winter timetable from Tuesday 15th October until 26 March 2020.

The following will be cancelled on Saturday (12th Oct), Sunday and Monday (14th)

Southampton to East Cowes

05:00, 08:00, 11:00, 14:00, 17:00, 20:15

05:00, 08:00, 11:00, 14:00, 17:00, 20:15 East Cowes to Southampton

06:30, 09:30, 12:30, 15:30, 18:30, 21:45

CEO: “Additional damage”

Red Funnel’s CEO, Fran Collins, said:

“Whilst our initial inspections of Red Eagle showed only minor cosmetic damage resulting from the loss of one of her two anchors during the approach to Cowes Harbour on 1st October, we are very to sorry to report that a more detailed internal inspection of the ship’s Aft Voith Propulsion Unit has revealed additional damage to the gear linkages. “Unfortunately, this means that Red Eagle must be withdrawn from service to permit repairs which will be undertaken in dry-dock and combined with her winter refit to minimise disruption to our customers.” “In order to provide certainty to our customers whilst Red Eagle is being repaired we will begin our normal, two-boat service Winter Timetable 3 weeks early.

Bookings being changed

She continued: