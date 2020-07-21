Red Funnel to double number of RedJet crossings and increase car ferry sailings

Red Funnel is pleased to announce it will be doubling its daily Red Jet crossings starting this Saturday, 25th July, taking the service from six daily crossings from each side to twelve, as follows:

Departing Southampton (Terminal 2):

05:35*, 06:55, 08:15, 9:35, 10:55, 12:15, 13:35, 14:55, 16:15, 17:35, 18:55, 20:15

Departing West Cowes:

06:15*, 07:35, 08:55, 10:15, 11:35, 12:55, 14:15, 15:35, 16:55, 18:15, 19:35, 20:55

These new crossing times will remain consistent seven days a week, with the exception of Saturday and Sunday, where there will be no 05:35 crossing from Southampton, and no 06:15 crossing from West Cowes.

Vehicle ferry crossings

Red Funnel is also pleased to confirm that it will increase its vehicle ferry crossings from 1st August, returning to a more familiar hourly service between 06:00 and 19:00 seven days a week, while also maintaining its late night and early morning crossings.

The increase in sailings on the vehicle ferries and Red Jets is supported by increasing demand for travel and is an encouraging sign as the Island recovers from the effects of Covid-19.

Reduced passenger capacity

Sailings will continue to run at a reduced passenger capacity across all vessels to allow for social distancing, and the new times will allow for greater convenience and choice for those travelling across the Solent.

Red Funnel has continued to adapt its ferry schedule since March to support the requirements of the Isle of Wight and the latest government guidelines, while maintaining the resilience of its operations.

Collins: We are proud to serve the Island

Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel, said:

“We are delighted to announce we are increasing our ferry crossings once again. The growth in demand for travel is great news for the Island’s recovery and we are pleased to increase our services to support our customers’ needs. “We are proud to serve the Island and to do our part in supporting all elements of its recovery, including the tourism industry and local businesses. “We have taken all the measures necessary to help our passengers feel safe including achieving the DNV GL COVID-19 Statement of Compliance and we can’t wait to welcome more visitors back to the Island while supporting our regular Island commuters.”

Face coverings mandatory

Red Funnel also wishes to highlight to customers that face coverings, which must already be worn when travelling on board its ferries, will also be mandatory within the interior of all Red Funnel terminals as of Friday 24th July. This change coincides with the latest government’s rules concerning the mandatory use of face coverings in shops and supermarkets from this Friday.

Find out more

Red Funnel’s new vehicle ferry timetable, coming into effect from st August, along with the new Red Jet timetable commencing 25th July, can be found on the Website.

All newly added vehicle ferry crossing times are now available to book online via the Website or via 023 8001 9192.

For FAQs and more information about how Red Funnel is helping its customers to Sail Safe, visit the Website.