Leadership changes at Christ the King College

The Governing Body of Christ the King College is pleased to announce the new Senior Leadership Team from the start of the summer term following the retirement of Principal, Pat Goodhead.

Matthew Quinn, Headteacher at Oaklands Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Waterlooville will assume the position of Interim Executive Principal. Matthew has years of experience as a successful Headteacher. He will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise into the College.

Head of School

Ryan Williams, currently Vice Principal, will assume the post of Head of School and will be responsible for the day to day running of the College.

This will ensure continuity of existing provision so that the students continue to achieve highly.

Thanks and gratitude

Liz Burden, Chair of Governors commented,

“We are very fortunate to have two high calibre leaders in Mr Quinn and Mr Williams. Mr Quinn is an outstanding Headteacher with a proven track record over a long period of time in a faith based school. His expertise will be invaluable. Mr Williams has excellent relationships with staff, students and the parent community and will provide continuity so that the strong educational foundations that exist can be carefully built upon.” “I would like to thank both the Anglican and Catholic Dioceses and the Local Authority in working with us to put these arrangements in place. I would also like to place on record my gratitude to the governing body at Oaklands Catholic School for enabling this arrangement to be put in place.”

