Reduction in local council tax portion for Newport and Carisbrooke residents

On Monday Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council (NCCC) unanimously set a reduced precept for 2021-22.

The precept will be for £701,830 – £17,287 less than this year’s. A gross reduction of 2.4%.

However, the loss after eight years of a Local Council Tax Support Grant from the IW Council, this year means the precept will only reduce by a net 1.4%.

A Band D household will pay the equivalent of £1.68 per week, which is just below the average for town, community and parish councils and is well behind towns like Ryde, Sandown and Ventnor.

New features for 2021/22

New features of the NCCC precept next year are:

Provision for the Council to acquire a permanent base in Newport town centre after 13 years of renting various premises. To incorporate a Newport Heritage Centre, if possible. A 10 year Public Works Loan Board (PWLB) loan would be accessed for an acquisition.

All year round funding of the 39 bus service

A contribution towards securing a highway pedestrian safety scheme in Mill Street – a notorious blackspot – to hopefully lever in IW Council funding.

Funding for the first year of the 10 year PWLB loan for the Post Office lane toilets replacement works.

Funding to establish a volunteer Newport Heritage group.

Continuing to fund

Particular and continuing funding is allocated for:

The ‘Shaping Newport’ town regeneration project and for the emerging ‘High Street Heritage Action Zone’.

All school crossing patrols within the community area.

The other public toilets at South Street, Seaclose and Carisbrooke.

Ongoing improvements to play park improvements at Victoria and Downside recreation grounds

Volunteer youth services within the town.

Annual donations to community organisations, sports and arts within the community, and other ‘good causes’ (eg. Foodbank and CAB).

Jones-Evans: Budget acknowledges challenging year

Cllr Julie Jones-Evans, Chairperson of NCCC, said,

“There’s no doubt that this past year has thrown up significant challenges to everyone and this budget acknowledges this, by reducing the amount our residents will have to contribute this year. “Despite the impact of Covid-19, this past year the Community Council continued to meet, deliver services and projects, maintained our public open spaces, supported many groups and organisations and completed a four-year project of building new public toilets in Post Office Lane. “We have constructed a budget that balances the needs of the community and delivery of services and projects. Without the team work of members-in particular Cllr Brodie our finance lead – and officers this would not be possible.”

News shared by Lucy on behalf of Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council. Ed

Image: Nick Fewings under CC BY 2.0