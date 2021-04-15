Register to become a volunteer at this year’s Ventnor Fringe Festival

Seeing the regular updates on social media about new shows confirmed for Ventnor Fringe Festival has us very excited.

We can’t wait for the Fringe to return to the town and to see it come to life once again, but this ten-day arts festival would not be possible without the support of many dedicated volunteers.

From event stewarding to technical support, marketing and site build to box office administration, there are all types of roles you can choose from, depending on your experience.

All ages and backgrounds

Mhairi Macaulay from Ventnor Fringe says,

“We welcome volunteers of all ages and backgrounds, and we’re able to help provide accommodation for those who need it.”

The team behind Ventnor Fringe are calling on anyone who has some spare time and wants to be part of this fantastic event to register soon. That way they can organise who does what, and make sure you’ll be able to enjoy the festival as well as volunteering.

Immerse yourself in the celebration of all art forms

Former volunteer, Amy, said,

“When volunteering at the Ventnor Fringe you completely immerse yourself in the celebration of all art forms, meeting the kindest and most talented people you could imagine all in the most amazing town. “Giving my time to The Fringe was one of the greatest decisions I’ve made, it’s my favourite week of the year and I have a family there for life.”

Register to take part

If you have some time spare between want to become part of the Ventnor Fringe family, register via the Ventnor Fringe Website.

Image: © Julian Winslow