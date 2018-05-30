Rehabilitation ward at Isle of Wight hospital set to close

Compton Ward at St Mary’s Hospital looks set to close in early July.

The ward has been operating as a general medical ward to help the hospital cope with increased pressure over the winter period — particularly elderly people with respiratory conditions.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said improved weather meant less medical patients were using the ward, so it is expected to close early next month.

Patients will be admitted or transferred to other medical wards. Staff will be redeployed to other areas.

Rehab care moving to patients’ homes

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“In the past, Compton has been used for rehabilitation care, but this service has been steadily reduced at St Mary’s as services in the community have been increased as part of Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Groups strategy for rehabilitation services. “Increasingly care is being provided close to and in patients’ homes.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: dreamingofariz under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.