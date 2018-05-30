Rehabilitation ward at Isle of Wight hospital set to close

As rehabilitation care is being pushed more to taking place close to or in patients’ homes, Compton Ward is set to close in July say health bosses.

Hospital bed and pillows

Compton Ward at St Mary’s Hospital looks set to close in early July.

The ward has been operating as a general medical ward to help the hospital cope with increased pressure over the winter period — particularly elderly people with respiratory conditions.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said improved weather meant less medical patients were using the ward, so it is expected to close early next month.

Patients will be admitted or transferred to other medical wards. Staff will be redeployed to other areas.

Rehab care moving to patients’ homes
A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“In the past, Compton has been used for rehabilitation care, but this service has been steadily reduced at St Mary’s as services in the community have been increased as part of Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Groups strategy for rehabilitation services.

“Increasingly care is being provided close to and in patients’ homes.”

