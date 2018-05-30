Almost 1/3 of prisoners remained on Isle of Wight after release

Almost a third of prisoners released from the Isle of Wight prison in the last year remained on the Island.

Between February 2017 and February 2018, 30 prisoners were released from HMP Isle of Wight. Of these, nine registered with an Isle of Wight address on their release.

MoJ refuse to reveal crimes

The Ministry of Justice declined to specify the crimes of the nine who remained on the Island.

HMP Isle of Wight consists of two prisons — Albany and Parkhurst. The sites merged in 2009 and have a capacity of 1,139.

Albany houses category B sex offenders, or vulnerable prisoners, with sentences of four years of more with at least 18 months left to serve.

Parkhurst houses sentenced prisoners serving over four years, including vulnerable prisoners, stage one and two life sentence prisoners and some Isle of Wight residents in custody pending trial.

Supporting people to make positive changes

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Rehabilitation Company supervise offenders released from custody who are classed as posing a ‘low and medium risk of harm’.

Chief operating officer, Stephen Czajewski, said:

“We believe the best way to protect the communities we are proud to serve is by supporting people to make positive change and to successfully rehabilitate. We work closely with a range of partner agencies to achieve this. “We also rigorously uphold sentences made by the court and when required breach offenders for failing to comply with their sentence. Offenders released from prison are also returned to custody if they do not comply with their release conditions.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: x1klima under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.