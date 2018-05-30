South Boats IOW to close

OnTheWight has learnt this afternoon that South Boats IOW Ltd are closing their operation on the Isle of Wight.

The boat-building company based at Medina Yard have taken the decision to close the operation on the Isle of Wight, but continue operations at the Alicat Workboats Limited site in Great Yarmouth.

OnTheWight has been told that no staff will be transferred over to Alicat.

Strong boat-building heritage

The company’s Website boasts:

South Boats has a strong heritage of boat building and repair on the Isle of Wight. Latterly, South Boats IOW has given the company the commercial strength to expand its design portfolio and compete internationally in commercial and military and security sectors.

Our thoughts are with all affected by the closure.

