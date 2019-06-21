Reject divisive politics at Great Get Together events

Maria shares details of this community event taking place on Saturday. Ed

This weekend the third Great Get Together weekend will take place (21st to 23rd June) on what would have been Jo Cox’s 45th Birthday.

The Great Get Together is inspired by Jo Cox MP who was killed on 16th June 2016.

Reject divisive politics

We believe that there are a groundswell of people who reject divisive politics and simply want to bring our Communities together and celebrate all that unites us. This is our chance.

On the Isle of Wight there will be gatherings happening for this very reason.

Saturday 22nd June

Shaping Newport with Maria Villa Vine and friends invite you to a shared picnic between 11am-1pm at Church Litten Park.

Feel free to bring food from your home country, a blanket and a story to share!

Sunday 23rd June

Community Picnic at Ventnor Park, Park Avenue, PO38 1LB between 1pm-3pm.

Please bring your own food and blanket.

The Great Swim Together!

Members of The Outdoors Swimming Society invite people to The Great Swim Together!

Assemble at The Sundial Cafe, Sandown, PO36 8AT at 5:30pm.

We will dip, then share food afterwards. Please bring own food and blanket.