Remembrance Sunday services on the Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight Council will be represented at a number of services across the Island to mark Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

In Newport, a service of remembrance will be held in Newport Minster on Sunday 12 November following the two minute silence at 11am. Her Majesty’s representative, Lord-Lieutenant Major General Martin White, and council chairman, Councillor Lora Peacey-Wilcox will be in attendance and laying wreaths along with other dignitaries and representatives, including the Youth Council.

Proceedings will start with processions led by the Royal British Legion from Drill Hall Road, Newport at 10.30am and by the Isle of Wight Council’s mace bearer from Newport Guildhall to Sts Thomas’ Square at 10.50am, where the processions will join for prayers before the formal silence.

The wreath laying ceremony will follow, before the service of remembrance in Newport Minster.

Other services

Council members will also be present and laying wreaths at a number of other services and ceremonies taking place across the Island on Sunday.

In Cowes, members of the Youth Council will represent the chairman of the council, who is attending the service in Newport.

Maroon marks two minute silence

On Saturday, 11 November at 11am, Remembrance Day, a maroon will be fired from the fire station tower in Newport, to officially mark the two minute silence and again at the finish.

A service will also be held at the memorial in Sts Thomas’s Square led by the Reverend Kevin Arkell.

