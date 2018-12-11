Reminder to have your say on future of Isle of Wight AONB

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) share this reminder. Ed

The public have one week left to have their say on what the future of England’s cherished designated landscapes will look like.

In October Environment Secretary Michael Gove and writer Julian Glover invited the public to respond to a Call for Evidence, which forms part of the government’s Designated Landscapes Review.

Have your say

The Call for Evidence will end on 18th December, giving businesses, visitors, residents and community groups invested in our National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) one week to make their voices heard.

The public will have input on whether England’s 10 National Parks and 34 AONBs meet the nation’s needs, and whether there is scope for the current network to expand.

Housing and transport

The Call for Evidence also focuses on whether housing and transport in protected landscapes could be improved, the role they play in our cultural heritage, and how these iconic areas can boost habitats for wildlife.

The responses will form part of the ongoing review into protected landscapes – led by Julian Glover – which is ensuring our National Parks and AONBs can be fit for the 21st century.

Glover: “Fantastic opportunity”

Lead Reviewer, Julian Glover, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the public to help shape the very lay of the land when it comes to the future of our National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. “By sharing your thoughts on what is and isn’t working in these cherished landscapes you are ensuring that they can be best enjoyed by us, and by generations to come.”

Share your thoughts

The questions will be hosted on the Defra consultation Website, accessible through these links: https://consult.defra.gov.uk/ and https://consult.defra.gov.uk/land-use/landscapes-review-call-for-evidence.

The call for evidence closes on 18 December. Evidence received will form part of the designated landscapes review, which will report back next year with recommendations.