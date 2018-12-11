Fabulous Mr Fox: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

There are so many great shots shared by Isle of Wight photographers in our Flickr Pool. This one stood out for us, but take a look yourselves, there are loads to see.

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (currently over 33,500 individual shots) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

It’s been a while since our last selection, so there are loads of great shots to look through if you haven’t visited the Pool for a while.

We love this great sunset shot by Paul Varcoe showing the silhouette of the camera-loving fox at Alum Bay back in September.

Fox at Sunset with the Needles in the background by Paul Varcoe

Be sure to check out Paul’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Paul Varcoe

Tuesday, 11th December, 2018 11:19am

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lXC

Filed under: Alum Bay, Featured, Island-wide, Picture of the Week

