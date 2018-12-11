Fabulous Mr Fox: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (currently over 33,500 individual shots) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.
It’s been a while since our last selection, so there are loads of great shots to look through if you haven’t visited the Pool for a while.
We love this great sunset shot by Paul Varcoe showing the silhouette of the camera-loving fox at Alum Bay back in September.
Be sure to check out Paul’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.
Tuesday, 11th December, 2018 11:19am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Alum Bay, Featured, Island-wide, Picture of the Week
