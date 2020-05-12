Reopening of schools is ‘reckless and rushed’ says education union

Peter Shreeve, Assistant District Secretary, Isle of Wight – National Education Union responds to the Government’s latest Coronavirus roadmap. Ed

Yesterday, the latest Government guidance – ‘Our plan to rebuild: The UK Government’s COVID-19 recovery strategy’, a roadmap for how and when the UK will adjust its response to the COVID-19 crisis, was published.

‘Reckless’ timetable

The National Education Union want schools to move to a wider opening as soon as it is safe to do so, but it is not safe yet. The Prime Minister calls this timetable ‘ambitious’. We call it reckless.

The guidance states:

We have little room for manoeuvre. SAGE modelling suggests that either fully opening schools or relaxing all social distancing measures now, will lead to a resurgence of the virus and a second wave that could be larger than the first.

It continues:

The Department of Education will engage closely with schools and early years providers to develop further detail and guidance on how schools should facilitate this’ and that ‘the Government will consult on and release similar guidelines for schools.

Lack of engagement

So far, the Government has not engaged with us to discuss any further advice on social distancing, testing in schools, PPE or about those who are vulnerable, including BME staff. No school or college can make plans based on the information we currently have from Government.

This timetable is simply not safe. We agree with the British Medical Association (BMA) that the Government’s plan is too fast, too confusing and too risky.

Headteachers inundated

Staff in schools and colleges are asking too for the evidence behind the decision to select some year groups. Education staff do not feel reassured that the Government is taking these steps with public health in mind.

Heads have been inundated with questions and queries from their staff and from parents. Most of which they cannot presently answer.

Triggered confusion and stoked anxiety

The Government has stoked teachers’ anxiety and triggered real confusion, because the announcement is inconsistent on the importance of social distancing and the use of face masks and other PPE.

We still have a long way to go to understand to what extent safety can be achieved in schools.

Public safety test must be met

This is not fair to anyone and it is not safe to put out a timeline until the public safety test has been met. This first sketch for schools must be immediately re-drawn, alongside unions and the profession.

The NEU believes to start planning for wider opening is reckless and rushed. This approach has created a level of uncertainty and stress for school leaders which is simply unmanageable.

