Research predicts a loss of 30 per cent of tourism businesses in coastal areas

Research examining the impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) on coastal tourism reveals that 30 per cent of those businesses could go under in the next six months.

During a presentation to the Isle of Wight council Policy and Scrutiny Committee for Neighbourhoods and Regeneration last night (Thursday), Will Myles, the Managing Director for Visit Isle of Wight Ltd said the future for Island tourism was “not bleak, but certainly very challenging”.

Hit to coastal tourism

Mr Myles explained the research carried out by Hotel Solutions showed that in the next six months coastal tourism could lose 30 per cent of businesses.

He told members of the Committee that Covid-19 couldn’t have happened at a worst time for Island businesses. Just as seasonal businesses were coming out of hibernation, spending money to prepare for the season ahead, like all other businesses, suddenly they were forced into lockdown.

Mr Myles said,

“With overall tourism business for the year down by 35 per cent on the previous year, there will be some businesses who don’t make it through the winter.”

The national research was carried out across all sectors, not focused solely on the Island.

A strong half term

Cllr Vanessa Churchman (Con) asked what might the two-week October half term might bring. Responding, Mr Myles said he believed the Island will have a strong half term.

“Why would you want to go anywhere else? Paradise is waiting.”

He went on to explain that the ‘Rule of Six’ had caused problems for larger self catering properties, and that most businesses were operating at 70 per cent capacity.

Mr Myles said he is expecting a quieter winter for tourism businesses.

Image: James Padolsey under CC BY 2.0