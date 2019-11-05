Residents encouraged to join new Residents’ Association

At a recent public meeting held in Broadlea School, residents from Merrie Gardens Estate, Lake discussed the possibility of forming a Residents’ Association.

After much discussion the meeting agreed to form the Merrie Gardens Estate Residents’ Association, membership of which would be open to residents living on the Estate.

A Chairman and Committee were elected to progress the formation and to carry out any relevant business.

Protecting interests of the estate

The Association’s aims are to safeguard the legitimate interests and protect the environment of the residents of the Estate. Members’ meetings will be held quarterly and membership is currently free.

The Committee were asked to initially keep a watching brief on the land behind the Premier Inn and to investigate the possibility of planting daffodil bulbs in public areas on the Estate.

Members present also indicated the usefulness of erecting an appropriate notice board and the Committee are investigating the possibility.

Join the Association

The Committee invites residents of the Estate to support the Associations aims and to have a voice in looking after our area by becoming members.

Residents interested in joining and supporting the aims of the Association should contact the Chairman, Marilyn Sheath 716153, email: maz_sheath777@hotmail.com

News shared by John Hague on behalf of Merrie Gardens Estate Residents Association. Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview