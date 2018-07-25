Lymington fire crew heads to St Lawrence as large fire spreads rapidly up cliff

Firefighting crews from four stations across the Isle of Wight are tackling a large blaze in St Lawrence.

Six pumps are in attendance, one from Shanklin, two from Newport, two from Ryde and one from East Cowes, along with water carriers from Freshwater and Ventnor.

Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service say they received a call around 2pm. The fire was initially around 50m by 50m, but is spreading up the hill at a rapid rate

No evacuations

The Fire Service advised that police were in the process of evacuating residents from nearby properties.

Contrary to that, the Police have now advised that there are no evacuations taking place.

Mainland help

Jackie Gallop posted on Facebook that the Captain of the 4pm ferry from Lymington announced the a pump from Lymington was on board and would be making its way to St Lawrence to assist.

Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area. Smoke can be smelt as far away as Bonchurch.

