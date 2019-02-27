Return of mobile homes on transporters travelling across Isle of Wight raises questions

Following last night’s traffic chaos caused by a large transporter carrying a mobile home getting stuck in Nodehill, Newport, a number of questions have been raised.

This morning (Wednesday) posting a photo of another mobile home heading through Nodehill to the Isle of Wight Community and Emergency Group on Facebook, Karen Phillips warned there were two more heading that way.

Was timing a good idea?

It was reported last night that the first mobile home being moved later also got stuck in Freshwater.

The question on a lot of people’s lips yesterday and this morning was whether it was a good time for the transporters to travel through areas they may have difficulties with during commuter times.

Route chosen by the council?

One Islander suggested the routes and time of travel is dictated to the transport company by the Isle of Wight council.

OnTheWight has asked and will report back when we get a response.

Image: © Karen Phillips