Return of mobile homes on transporters travelling across Isle of Wight raises questions

After the traffic chaos caused last night when a mobile home on a transporter got stuck in Nodehill, and more are seen on the roads this morning, questions have been raised as to whether the route and time chosen were dictated by the council.

mobile home in Nodehill

Following last night’s traffic chaos caused by a large transporter carrying a mobile home getting stuck in Nodehill, Newport, a number of questions have been raised.

This morning (Wednesday) posting a photo of another mobile home heading through Nodehill to the Isle of Wight Community and Emergency Group on Facebook, Karen Phillips warned there were two more heading that way.

Was timing a good idea?
It was reported last night that the first mobile home being moved later also got stuck in Freshwater.

The question on a lot of people’s lips yesterday and this morning was whether it was a good time for the transporters to travel through areas they may have difficulties with during commuter times.

Route chosen by the council?
One Islander suggested the routes and time of travel is dictated to the transport company by the Isle of Wight council.

OnTheWight has asked and will report back when we get a response.

Image: © Karen Phillips

Wednesday, 27th February, 2019 9:16am

By

Colin

Why would you take a long load through the middle of Newport?

Did nobody do a dry run of the route before attempting it?

Where was the load coming from and going to?

Aren’t sat navs wonderful???

27, February 2019 9:43 am
