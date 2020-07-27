Return of the Cowes Floating Bridge service delayed once again say Isle of Wight council

The Cowes floating bridge has been out of service since 14th July and was due to return last Friday.
However, the Isle of Wight council revealed the day before that the bridge would be out of service until Tuesday (tomorrow) due to a fault with the hydraulics.
Now it has been revealed (that’s only if you read their social media post this afternoon) that the bridge will not be returning tomorrow after all.
Instead they say,
“An engineer from the ship builders is on site investigating the issue with the hydraulic system.
“The vessel will remain out of service on Tuesday 28 July and the replacement foot passenger launch will be in operation.”
