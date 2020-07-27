Return of the Cowes Floating Bridge service delayed once again say Isle of Wight council

It was supposed to come back into service last Friday, then on Tuesday, now not until at least Wednesday, although even that may change

floating bridge suspended sign

The Cowes floating bridge has been out of service since 14th July and was due to return last Friday.

However, the Isle of Wight council revealed the day before that the bridge would be out of service until Tuesday (tomorrow) due to a fault with the hydraulics.

Now it has been revealed (that’s only if you read their social media post this afternoon) that the bridge will not be returning tomorrow after all.

Instead they say,

“An engineer from the ship builders is on site investigating the issue with the hydraulic system.

“The vessel will remain out of service on Tuesday 28 July and the replacement foot passenger launch will be in operation.”

3 Comments on "Return of the Cowes Floating Bridge service delayed once again say Isle of Wight council"

henry

Has the old floating bridge been cut up yet? Wouldn’t it be cheaper to buy it back and reinstate it?

27, July 2020 9:21 pm
confidential

Time for heads to roll.

27, July 2020 10:32 pm
Benny C

Why no public Inquiry? Why no accountability? Ian Ward, make a statement. You presided over this procurement shambles. Say sorry. Show you understand what you have done to damage the finances and the economy of this island. Please don’t touch anything else. Just stay still and don’t take on any more responsibility. It’s beyond you. Please. Leave us alone. Rotten borough.

27, July 2020 11:32 pm

