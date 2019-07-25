Reunion event marks tenth anniversary of Vestas wind turbine factory occupation

Last Saturday (20th July) marked the tenth anniversary of the occupation by workers of the Vestas wind turbine factory in Newport. This Saturday there’ll be a reunion taking place, which those who supported the workers are invited to.

The three-week occupation in 2009 – the Vestas sit-in – by a group of workers protesting against the massive lay-offs attracted the attention of national newspapers and broadcasters.

High profile supporters

With the national attention came the politicians, Labour’s Ed Miliband and the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas both visited the ‘magic roundabout’ – where supporters set up camp after the workers barricaded themselves into the factory in Newport.

Bob Crow, General Secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), was a regular visitor, giving rousing speeches to the supporters and the boys on the balcony, as they became known.

Poetry, art and music

The occupation inspired poetry and cartoons, as well as several rallies through Newport, a picnic at the Job centre, someone scaling a crane in Southampton and a song, The Boys on the Balcony by Seize the Day.

Reunion event

Seize The Day will be playing on Saturday night at the reunion. Supporters are invited to:

“Come together and celebrate the occupation of Vestas Wind Turbine Blade manufacturing facility on the 10th anniversary of the occupation”

The reunion event takes place on Saturday 27th July from 7pm at Southern Vectis Social and Sports Club (opposite the bus station), 35 South Street, Newport.

See the Facebook event page for any updates.