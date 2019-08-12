Revised Floating Bridge timetable for Cowes Week

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Residents and visitors to Cowes Week 2019 are being reminded an extended service will be available on the Cowes floating bridge.

Extra sailings have been added to the regular timetable, in anticipation of residents and visitors travelling to the world-famous regatta.

Continuous daily service

The amended schedule includes a continuous daily service running from 5am every morning until 1.50am every day to the early hours of Sunday 17 August.

Extra crossings

There will also be extra crossings after 1.50am at 2.30am, 2.50am and 3.10am only from Cowes and at 2.40am and 3 am from East Cowes.

The only exception is Sunday 11 August when the service will start at 6.30am on the Cowes side and 6.40am on the East Cowes side.

Ward: “A chance to showcase our Island”

Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“Once again, Cowes Week 2019 is a chance to showcase our Island and attract visitors to our shores. “It is, therefore, important that we are able to provide people with a good floating bridge service during this period as we did over July, where the floating bridge conveyed 47,332 pedestrians and 18,241 cars.”

Foot passengers only

As usual, on firework night (Friday 16th August), the floating bridge will only operate for foot passengers between 6pm and 11pm.

Due to high levels of demand on firework night, we would advise people to purchase their tickets to travel on the vessel in advance.

The latest timetable is available at the Floating Bridge Website.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh