Revised plans approved without debate

There was no debate on the revised planning application which went straight to a vote at last night’s planning committee meeting.

medina avenue planning

Plans to build six houses on the former driving test centre were unanimously approved by councillors last night (Tuesday).

The proposals were initially turned down by the committee last May because the site had no space for car parking.

However, revised plans removed one of the houses and now the site will include ten car parking spaces.

Moved straight to the vote
Councillors did not debate the issue, moving straight to a vote, and the decision was made in less than four minutes.

The houses will have three bedrooms, arranged as semi-detached units. They will be built with red brickwork and grey roofs.

Churchman: “Can we not come up with something more imaginative?”
Commenting on the style of the proposed houses, Cllr Vanessa Churchman said:

“I will still approve it, but can we not come up with something more imaginative?”

Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council has welcomed the plans to re-purpose the site.

Island Roads said no house should be occupied until there was parking provision on-site with space for vehicles to turn and leave.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Pozzoni

Wednesday, 6th March, 2019 12:21pm

By

2 Comments on "Revised plans approved without debate"

eddo

A greater eve over sale would improve the appearance and allow the property to look less stretched in height, but that’s just me.

Vote Up00Vote Down
6, March 2019 1:11 pm
eddo

over sail

Vote Up00Vote Down
6, March 2019 1:11 pm
