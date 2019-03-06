Revised plans approved without debate

Plans to build six houses on the former driving test centre were unanimously approved by councillors last night (Tuesday).

The proposals were initially turned down by the committee last May because the site had no space for car parking.

However, revised plans removed one of the houses and now the site will include ten car parking spaces.

Moved straight to the vote

Councillors did not debate the issue, moving straight to a vote, and the decision was made in less than four minutes.

The houses will have three bedrooms, arranged as semi-detached units. They will be built with red brickwork and grey roofs.

Churchman: “Can we not come up with something more imaginative?”

Commenting on the style of the proposed houses, Cllr Vanessa Churchman said:

“I will still approve it, but can we not come up with something more imaginative?”

Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council has welcomed the plans to re-purpose the site.

Island Roads said no house should be occupied until there was parking provision on-site with space for vehicles to turn and leave.

Image: © Pozzoni