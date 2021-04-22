Rhythmtree Festival postponed, but smaller day events planned

Rhythmtree Festival which was scheduled to take place between this July has been postponed until 2022.

Organisers shared the news via their Website and social media earlier today, adding the decision with taken with “tremendously heavy hearts and disappointment”.

“Just not possible or perhaps even appropriate this year”

They went on to explain that since the Covid Recovery roadmap was announced they’ve been thinking long and hard about how they can safely deliver “the full Rhythmtree experience”.

They say,

“Sadly, we have reached the conclusion that it is just not possible or perhaps even appropriate this year. “There is considerable uncertainty around what ‘Covid secure mitigations’ will be in place after the 21st June and we do not expect to know what these will be, or indeed whether we’ll be allowed to open our gates at all until just 25 days before we’re due to welcome you all to our site. This is only 15 days before we should be starting to prepare our site at Three Gates Farm.”

The short time frame from when the government will announce whether it’s safe to gather in greater numbers is just too close for a festival to be sensible or safe, say the team.

Smaller capacity event in August

Rhythmtree team are aiming to run two smaller capacity single day events (without camping) at Three Gates Farm this year.

The provisional dates for these events are Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th August.

“Giving you the chance to enjoy the atmosphere of Rhythmtree just on a smaller, safer scale and, of course, a little later after the lockdown has hopefully been lifted. “Tickets for these events will be going on sale and acts announced soon, so please keep an eye on our website and social media pages for more information.”

For more information and details of refunds for those who need them, visit the Rhythmtree Website.