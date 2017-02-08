Solicitors thanked for their support for Earl Mountbatten Hospice

Emma shares this latest news from the Earl Mountbatten Hospice. Ed

Legal professionals have been thanked for their continued support for Earl Mountbatten Hospice with a special dinner, courtesy of renowned Island chef Robert Thompson and a number of other Island companies.

Supported by many

The culinary expert and his team donated their time and produce for a sensational four-course meal and accompanying drinks were selected by Eurovines, who supported the event along with Eldridge’s Solicitors. Coast and Country were incredibly generous in providing tables, chairs and cutlery. A number of volunteers gave their time to help with the running of the dinner.

The event saw around 50 people, including solicitors and hospice staff, enjoy their meal in the John Cheverton Centre, which had been transformed into an exquisite dining area.

Founder of commercial law firm Bates Wells Braithwaite, Lord Phillips of Sudbury OBE was among the guests and was invited to give a speech, in which he praised the work of solicitors on the Island and gave anecdotes from his illustrious career as a solicitor specialising in charity law.

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive, said:

“The evening was a celebration of local solicitors’ on-going support for Earl Mountbatten Hospice. They are a very important part of our work and I am very grateful to all the Island companies who helped us to thank them in this special way. “We are also indebted to Lord Phillips who spoke very highly of local solicitors and the work they do in supporting our community.”

Image: Becky McGregor Head of Clinical Quality and Patient Experience, Liz Arnold Director of Nursing, Lord Phillips of Sudbury OBE, Rebecca Block Head of Income Generation, Nigel Hartley Chief Executive, John Trotter EMH

Location map

View the location of this story.