Rock for Good returns to Ryde with eight hours of live music

Joshie Adams shares details of this upcoming charity event. Ed

Rock For Good is back after a roaring show last year, where money was raised for Ryde Inshore Rescue. This time we are back, bigger and better, with a host of new and returning musical acts, all banding together to help the local community!

On Sunday 17th February from 3pm at Coburg’s on Union Street, Ryde, and hosted by local musicians and Coburgs, this show is supporting Wight AID who help benefit our little island community during a time where money is tight and services are regularly being cut.

We don’t do this for our ego, we don’t do this to go on holiday or put money behind the bar. We do this to help our community thrive!

What is WightAID?

WightAID is an amazing charity that works with smaller Isle of Wight projects such as: Jigsaw Family Support, The Youth Trust, the Wave Project, Aspire and the Bus Shelter, Independent Arts, Ability for Dogs, Yellow Door, Foodbank, Isle of Wight Pride and many more.

Over time they have raised over £200,000 for local Isle of Wight projects and we are proud to support them!

What to expect

From the tightest bands to the most bonkers, from covers to originals and a splash of drag on the way, we pride ourselves on true variety and we thrive to be a diverse as possible.

22:10 – Afterburner: Isle of Wight alternative rock veterans show us how it’s done! A huge range of tunes from the best decades of rock!

21:20 – Bobbin and the Babymakers: They need no introduction here! Get ready for a debauched slice of mayhem and maybe a pinch of nudity.

20:30 – Georgia-Mae Suggett is braving the shave, live in front of this audience, to raise money for ‘Meningitis Now’. This is being done in memory of her friend who passed away last year and adds a second charitable cause to our day! You can donate to her cause now!

19:55 – Hot-Pocket: Female fronted rock, pop and funk. New to the scene but have left a large impact!

19:30 – Proud Mary: Our most fabulous little Proud Mary will be reaching into your soul and bringing out your sassy side, ready to party! Bring on the diva!

19:00 – The White Hot Chili Peppers: Those delightful little scamps, known across the Isle of Wight as The Babymakers have made their own little tribute act! Expect their top hits, huge amounts of energy and some guest appearances!

18:20 – King Kuna: – Combining a passion of 90s alternative with a modern backbeat, these guys bring their original songs to the table and have enough flavour to feed the whole family.

17:40 – Sexy Pretty Things: They’re sexy, they’re pretty and they have a seriously hench collection of original punk material! Come have a blast.

17:00 – Feck: Local folk legends and newbies to Rock for Good. If you haven’t seen these guys then this is a slot for you to be at!

16:20 – Sun Morrow: A mythopoeic Folk Blues duo comprised of Sol Dark and Fleur de Lune. Driving rhythms & hypnotic ballads. New to the scene, these two promise to impress.

15:50 – Greg Barnes: The almighty Greggy-bear returns to us to give us his beautiful renditions of classic tunes in his acoustic style.

15:25 – Emily Bowden: Voice of an angel, attitude of a mare. This little sass pot comes armed with a hit of acoustic lead pop.

15:00 – Think On It: – They may be new to the scene, but damn have they made an impact! They may be young, but what they lack in age they make up for in talent!

The event is free entry, with chances to win free shots and £10 bar tabs. Don’t miss out on the hottest event this cold and wet February!

Join the Facebook event page to stay up to date of any latest news.