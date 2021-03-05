Roundup of scams for Isle of Wight residents to be aware of

Isle of Wight Trading Standards have some more scams to warn you about this week.

We have had reports from residents about the following but there will be others.

Phone calls from Open Reach to say they are in your area and there is a problem with your line and asking you to log into your laptop/PC and download an app – DON’T This is a scam.

Scam Texts and Calls purporting to be HMRC. Sometimes they will indicate that you are entitled to a refund, other times they can be particularly intimidating accusing you of owing money and threatening arrest if you don’t do what they say. Both are SCAMS – the HMRC will never contact you in this way.

Phone call saying that your National Insurance number has been compromised and asking you to press 1 – DON’T this is a scam, they will try to gain your personal and or banking information – Hang up.

Whatsapp message advising you that there is a scam going around called Martinelli and telling you to share this with your contacts so that nobody falls victim to it – the actual Whatsapp message is the scam and is designed to mine as much contact information as it can for future scams – DON’T share it – Delete it.

Scam texts can be forwarded to 7726 and scam emails sent on to [email protected] where the information will be gathered and used for intelligence.

Report scams online: Action Fraud or on the phone: 0300 123 2040.

A short video aimed at raising awareness around scams and doorstep crime is available at www.friendsagainstscams.org.uk

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: Kev Costello under CC BY 2.0