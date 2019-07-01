Royal Isle of Wight County Show winners announced

Michael shares this report on behalf of the CLA from the Isle of Wight County Show. Ed

The CLA and the Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society have celebrated rural life on the Isle of Wight at an awards ceremony.

The winners were crowned at the Royal Isle of Wight County Show on Sunday afternoon.

And the winners are …

The Food and Drink Business award went to Island Roasted/Caffe Isola, while The Garlic Farm was crowned best Rural Tourism Business. Tapnell Farm Park triumphed in the Rural Commerce Business category, with The Garlic Farm named the overall winner and the Isle of Wight Rural Business of the Year 2019.

The award for Rural Apprentice of the Year went to Will Earley, an 18-year-old Sparsholt College student based on the Island. He is currently studying a Level 3 Diploma in Agriculture – Mixed Farming and impressed with his commitment, attitude and passion for farming.

The judges and winners

Lifetime Achievement award

The Lifetime Achievement award was won by Sir Martin White for his contribution to the Island’s rural sector over many years, including his role in rejuvenating the Royal Isle to Wight County Show and championing a number of rural causes.

The judges

The panel of judges, made up of Gill Kennett from the Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society, CLA Isle of Wight branch Chairman Laurence Taylor, and independent judge Robert Lovegrove, assessed, met and interviewed the shortlisted finalists.

CLA South East represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses across the Isle of Wight, and sponsored the Village Green at the show once again this year.

Edwards: Proud to be a part of the rural community

Regional Director Robin Edwards said:

“We at the CLA are proud to be a part of the rural community on the Island. “All of our winners are very deserving of their awards. While they may work in different roles and businesses, they all share real dedication and passion for what they do, and rural life on the Island is thriving because of people like them. Congratulations to them all.”

Graham Biss, Vice Chairman of RIWAS, said: