Royal thanks for Isle of Wight community groups

The West Wight Coronavirus Hub weren’t the only ones on the Isle of Wight to receive a letter of thanks from the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Edward and Sophie.

Other groups around the Isle of Wight were also thanked for their sterling efforts to support their communities.

Support for Ventnor’s community

Ventnor Community Development have been providing advice and support throughout the Coronavirus crisis.

Tony McCarthy has been responsible with colleagues for running a helpline for residents who do not have a local network of friends or family to support them while they are self-isolating or social distancing.

Residents have been able to get help with essential shopping, collection of prescriptions, dog walking and other help as needed (01983 823600 seven days a week, 9am-5pm).

Upon receiving a letter of thanks from Sophie and Edward, Tony said,

“We couldn’t have achieved all we have without my colleagues Alison and Morgan and our amazing volunteers.”

Pan Together helping those in need

Rachel Thomson of Pan Together also received a letter of thanks from the Royals.

Yesterday Rachel revealed,

“The day began with me collecting a car load of donated goodies from our friends at TK Maxx – so a giant Easter bunny arrived (metaphorically) at the community centre on the first day of July. “It finished with a most unexpected letter, conveying thanks and Royal approval of our work.”

She went on to add,