Boost for Coronavirus Support Hub volunteers, as Royal letter of thanks arrives

The West Wight Coronavirus Support Hub have been working flat out for months supporting hundreds of people in the community during the Coronavirus lockdown

Sophie and Edward letter to West Wight Coronavirus Hub

All those working at the West Wight Coronavirus Support Hub were given a boost today, when a letter from the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Edward and Sophie, arrived in the post.

Clare Griffin, manager of West Wight Sports and Community Centre, said,

“We got a huge surprise in the post this morning. We never imagined that news of the West Wight Coronavirus Support Hub would reach royalty.

“It is really humbling to be acknowledged by their Royal Highnesses, the Earl and Countess of Wessex.”

Clare went on to add,

“We continue to provide support to those most in need in our community. Call us on 01983 752 168 if you need support. We can help with shopping, phone calls, hot meal delivery, prescriptions and more!

“We must say a massive thank you once again to each and every one of our volunteers, this has been a success because of you!”

Monday, 29th June, 2020 3:23pm

By

