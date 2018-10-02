Roz awarded ‘Most Improved Swimmer of the Year’

Roz joined the club to help improve her freestyle and has now been awarded ‘Most Improved Swimmer’ for 2018.

iow marlins

Bob shares this latest news on behalf of IOW Marlins Swimming Club. Ed

The Life President of the IOW Marlins Masters Swim Club, Joan Kidd, presented the club’s ‘Most Improved Swimmer of the Year’ to Roz Sheward at the club’s morning swim session at The Heights Leisure Centre.

Roz said,

“I joined the Club to improve my freestyle and with the help of Jo Cooper I have certainly done that.

“It is lovely to be able to swim in disciplined lanes and being nice and early it sets you up for the day.”

The IOW Marlins Masters swim on a Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7.30 to 8.30am.

Details of the Club can be found on their Website.

Image: Front Row: Roz Sheward and Joan Kidd. Back Row Bob Cooper, Stuart Dyer, Jan Smith, Jo Cooper. In the water: Chandra Shaw

Tuesday, 2nd October, 2018 11:03am

By

