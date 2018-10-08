Rugby: A stream of points on the board for Ventnor’s 1st XV

Ventnor RFC’s first playing experience of one of the newly introduced second teams of some of the bigger clubs in Hampshire took place at the weekend. Ed reports on how they got on.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

ed blake pint

Ed shares this latest report from Ventnor RFC. Ed

Trojans 2nd XV 5 v 29 Ventnor 1st XV
This was Ventnor’s first playing experience of one of the newly introduced second teams of some of the bigger clubs in Hampshire. These second teams have to play with their own registered players, as part of Hampshire’s experimental new league structure.

Despite a large number of players unavailable for selection and travelling with a bare 15, Ventnor gained a bonus point win over at the Southampton based club.

Points on the board
The start of the game came with some good phases of rugby at points by Ventnor, but they were unable to settle in to a rhythm. Trojans made a strong break and looked like they were going to put the first points of the game on the board. However, winger Ben Atkins was able to track across the field to make the tackle allowing Ventnor to steal the ball back.

Soon though, Ventnor were able to put points on the board, with Calvin Edwards. Some good displays of rugby followed and a second try was scored again by Calvin Edwards.
The kick was put wide making the score 0-10.

Ventnor 1XV

Ventnor would put more points on the board straight from kick off, with some excellent running lines and quick hands leading to James Green being able to pop the ball to Sam Lines to score under the posts. The kick was successful making the score 0-17 going in at the half.

Ventnor carried on their strong display, but wet conditions slowed the game up with scrums taking time from the game. Approximately 15 minutes in to the half, captain Sam Dawson was able to break away and cross the line to score Ventnor’s fourth try. The kick was successful putting the score at 0-24. Ten minutes later Calvin Edwards completed his hat trick scoring Ventnor’s fifth try.

Trojans knocking at the door
The kick was unsuccessful, making the score 0-29. Ventnor then had Trojans knocking at the door, as by no means were they ready to roll over and give up. The more experienced pack looked to utilise mauls to their advantage. Ventnor defended well, but did give up penalties meaning they were unable to get out of their own half.

Yellow card for Lines
With eight minutes of the game left Ventnor went down to 14 men, after Sam Lines received a yellow card for batting the ball down off a Trojans pass while trying to intercept it.

Trojans were soon able to capitalise on their extra man and scored their first and only try of the game. They were unable to convert the kick, making the score 5-29 as the game came to a close.

There were some real positives to take away from this game especially with many players stepping up and playing out of position.

AJ Wells Man of the Match – Simon Blow
Red Funnel Moment of the Match – Calvin Edwards

Team: Pratt, Jones, Keyes, Green, Savill, Edwards, Hill, Colson, Blake, Lines, Turner, Dawson, Urbonas, Atkins, Blow.

Ventnor now head into their first cup game of the season against Cranleigh, with a 2pm KO on Saturday at Watcombe Bottom.

Monday, 8th October, 2018 11:02am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lCh

Filed under: Rugby, Sports, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*