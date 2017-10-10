Rugby: Heavy defeats for Ventnor teams

Nolan shares this latest report from Ventnor RFC. Ed

Ventnor 1st XV 12-21 Ellingham & Ringwood 1st XV

Ventnor suffered another defeat this week at home to Ellingham & Ringwood.

The home side started slowly and conceded a number of tries early on with errors on their part, allowing the visitors to build a strong lead.

Ventnor eventually realising they were in a game woke up and started playing some good rugby. They shored up their defence and attacking drives from the forwards were working well getting over that gain line. It wasn’t long before a debut try for Liam Roberts came after some good work from the whole team to get within five meters of the opposition’s try line, with Andrew Gough converting.

Head and neck injuries

Sam Pickard, who picked up a head injury earlier in the game managed to come back on after being taped up and score the second try. This was to be the last points Ventnor or either side would be able to score.

Unfortunately one of the Ellingham players suffered a neck injury and due to failing light the Referee determined that as the game had reached the 60 minute mark that the current score would stand as per the RFU rules.

Obviously Ventnor were disappointed with this as they were getting their second wind and had the visitors pinned in their own half. Of course the player’s safety is paramount and wish him a speedy recovery.

Ventnor have a cup game against Woking this weekend and still working towards that first win of the season.

A.J.Wells Man of the Match: Calvin Edwards

Ventnor Haven Fishery Cod Eye of the day: Jake Babington

Thank you to match sponsors Paddingtons, Smugglers Haven Tea Gardens, Bonchurch Garage, Barry Pike, Chocolate Island, Godshill Cider Co., Ventnor Social Club and Westridge Skip Hire.

Team: Pratt, Jones, Price, Savill, Morley, Pickard, Edwards, Gough, Roberts, Clarke, Lines, Babington, Blake, Dawson, Urbonas, Blow, Colson

Trojans 3rd XV 74-7 Ventnor Lions

Ventnor Lions travelled to Southampton to play Trojans for their second league fixture.

In the week before the match, team Captain Grant Richardson would have been very optimistic with the team available to him. Towards Thursday this declined through various reason including work commitments, tooth ache and first team duties.

A depleted side arrived at Southampton to face probably one of the strongest sides Trojans have ever fielded in this league. Ventnor Lions never gave up and continued fighting for their solitary points.

Ventnor Lions: Richardson, Gough, Stemmet, T. Davies, Willson, G.Davies, Steward, Teague, O’Brien, McFly, Madala, Aitkins

Image: sjbresnahan under CC BY 2.0