Rugby: Second defeat of the week for Ventnor 1st XV

Nolan shares this latest from Ventnor RFC. Ed

Farnborough 1st XV 33-14 Ventnor 1st XV

Ventnor travelled with a weakened side and only one sub to Farnborough this weekend with the intent of trying to seek some form of revenge for their defeat in the cup the week before. But this was not to happen and they were beaten for the second time within a week by the same team.

Ventnor started well and kept the game at 0-0 for the first ten minutes. Farnborough were then to be awarded a penalty for them to convert and take them ahead.

Against the run of play, the home side managed to break free twice and score not long after. This is where Ventnor’s heads seemed to drop and the fact they had turned up was not enough to beat this side.

Captain, Andy Gough, tried to rally the team and scored twice, but this would be the end to Ventnor’s points. Even with Farnborough going down to 14 men a number of times Ventnor were unable to capitalise on this.

This was a game that Ventnor would rather forget about and now need to look to gaining points from their remaining four games and staying in Hampshire one.

A.J Wells & Sons Man of the Match – Lewis Jones

Ventnor Haven Fishery Cod eye of the day – Andy Gough

Team – Pratt, Tucker, Dawson, Jones, Morley, Saville, Gough, Richardson, Riches, Kenny, Lines, Turner, Babington, Blow, Ward, Harris

Image: sjbresnahan under CC BY 2.0