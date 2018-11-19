Rugby: Ventnor overcome by Andover

Ventnor looked to mirror their recent home form with an away win but it wasn’t to be as they were overcome by Andover.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Ventnor Rugby Club

Ed shares this latest report from Ventnor RFC. Ed

Andover 2XV 34 – 5 Ventnor
Ventnor looked to mirror their recent home form with an away win but it wasn’t to be as they were overcome by Andover.

Andover got the game’s first points after their scrum half made a dart down the blindside of a ruck. This was the wake up call Ventnor needed and soon after marched their way down the pitch leading to Calvin Edwards popping the ball to Ed Blake to bundle over under the posts.

Penalised for “unsportsmanlike” celebration
Now with a foothold in the game, Ventnor looked to press on. The momentum took a massive swing in the opposite direction however when, after winning a scrum penalty against the head, Ventnor were penalised for “unsportsmanlike” celebration.

After this, it felt like every decision went against the away side and they struggled to get any field position.

Unfortunately in the second half Ventnor went down a man after injury to fullback Alan Fox. The final score wasn’t a real reflection of the game, but certainly Andover had done enough to win it.

Next fixtures
Ventnor 1XV now look forward to hosting Overton on the 1st December.

Whilst this weekend sees the 2XV take on Trojans 3XV at home. Kick off 1.45pm on Saturday.

AJ Wells Man of the Match – Justinas Urbonas
Red Funnel Moment of the Match – Ricky Keyes

Team – Pratt, Jones, Keyes, Teague, Savill, Tucker, Edwards, Dawson, Blake, Babington, Urbonas, Wheeler, Gough, Turner, Fox. Subs Fletcher, Evans, Buttle

Monday, 19th November, 2018 3:27pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lQJ

Filed under: Island-wide, Rugby, Sports, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*