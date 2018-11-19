Rugby: Ventnor overcome by Andover

Ed shares this latest report from Ventnor RFC. Ed

Andover 2XV 34 – 5 Ventnor

Ventnor looked to mirror their recent home form with an away win but it wasn’t to be as they were overcome by Andover.

Andover got the game’s first points after their scrum half made a dart down the blindside of a ruck. This was the wake up call Ventnor needed and soon after marched their way down the pitch leading to Calvin Edwards popping the ball to Ed Blake to bundle over under the posts.

Penalised for “unsportsmanlike” celebration

Now with a foothold in the game, Ventnor looked to press on. The momentum took a massive swing in the opposite direction however when, after winning a scrum penalty against the head, Ventnor were penalised for “unsportsmanlike” celebration.

After this, it felt like every decision went against the away side and they struggled to get any field position.

Unfortunately in the second half Ventnor went down a man after injury to fullback Alan Fox. The final score wasn’t a real reflection of the game, but certainly Andover had done enough to win it.

Next fixtures

Ventnor 1XV now look forward to hosting Overton on the 1st December.

Whilst this weekend sees the 2XV take on Trojans 3XV at home. Kick off 1.45pm on Saturday.

AJ Wells Man of the Match – Justinas Urbonas

Red Funnel Moment of the Match – Ricky Keyes

Team – Pratt, Jones, Keyes, Teague, Savill, Tucker, Edwards, Dawson, Blake, Babington, Urbonas, Wheeler, Gough, Turner, Fox. Subs Fletcher, Evans, Buttle