Rugby: Win for Ventnor Lions

Nolan shares this latest report from Ventnor FRC. Written by Andy Teague. Ed

Southampton 2nd XV 37-48 Ventnor Lions

With the 1st XV having a week off, the mighty Ventnor seconds made the long journey over to Southampton on Saturday to take on a strong Southampton side.

A strong start to the first half showed Ventnor had learnt from previous games with Captain for the day Sam Dawson leading a strong offence. However at 40 minutes the score was almost level with several break away tries scored by Southampton.

The second half saw Ventnor come back strongly with Southampton keeping them honest and the score being very close. Several excellent tries scored over the match with Roberts, Lines and Edwards scoring doubles. With Ventnor old boy Harris keeping the backs in check a first win for the mighty Ventnor lions, with many more predicted for the future.

This Saturday will see the first home double header of the season with the 1st XV hosting Bognor and the 2nd XV taking on Kingsclere.

AJ Wells & Sons Man of the Match: Ross Harris

Ventnor Haven Fishery Cod Eye of the Day: Ed Blake

Squad: Dawson, Tucker, Green, T. Rojan, Blake, Aitkins, Edwards, Roberts, Lines, Steward, Urbonas, Teague, Turner, Harris

Image: sjbresnahan under CC BY 2.0