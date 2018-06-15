Ryde Arts Festival returns this summer with a full programme of events – however this year, they are spread out over several months, rather than crammed into one week.

The theme of this year’s festival – which is supported by Arts Council England – is Threads Connect Ryde.

A collaboration of talent

Organiser, Carol Jaye, explains,

“The reason for this slightly strange title was our intention to join with the many creative organisations and makers in the town, whether they be professional artists, carnival creators or any other resident who as has been proven by our past projects to have a delight in creativity through skills in performing, painting or pottery to name a few. “We believe that by collaborating with all this talent we can share the possibility of continuing our tradition of skilled making and performing which has been part of the town for so many years.”

Stitching the town together

And so, the town will be “literally stitched together” through a series of free workshops across the town.

Artists in residence, Carol Ann Eades and Abi Wheeler, will be running the workshops, which include producing rust and indigo dyed fabric to be then decorated with as many stitches as the inhabitants of Ryde, so a lot of stitches!

This will provide a new installation in the centre of Ryde Library and together with friends, the Shademakers, they’ll will create “whips” or banners for Ryde Arts partner, Ryde Carnival.

Varied and interesting programme

Carol added,

“Our programme stretches throughout the summer and includes more workshops, new theatrical performances at Aspire, in Vernon Square’s summer event with a competitive plate garden competition, with Harp on Wight at Ryde Library an opportunity to try your fingers at playing an instrument, join with invited poets to hear freshly baked poems with a delicious tea or wander in the twilight of Appley Park seeking bats!”

Where and when

The Festival launch takes place at the end of the month, but events start as early as the 21st June with a workshop exploring natural dyeing processes.

Over the summer and into the autumn, you’ll be able to enjoy unique music events, art installations, theatre and poetry, as well as workshops, carnivals, films and more.

Events will be added to our listings site over the next few days, so check back next week to see the full programme of events.

Include your events

The choice of events is so wide and varied that you’re sure to find something to entertain and stimulate your own creative juices.

If you are putting on your own event or activity in Ryde, let us know the details using the form on the Ryde Arts Website and we’ll add it to the online calendar of events.

Images: © Tanya Goodwin

