Congratulations are in order as the final count on the Holiday Lettings Website at close of voting reveals that Ryde Carnival will be crowned ‘UK’s Most Popular Carnival’ for 2018.

The final vote count according to the Website at midnight last night (Tuesday) was Ryde Carnival 4,365, Wells Carnival 3,867 and Bridgewater Carnival 1,149.

Liz Allen, the Chair of the Ryde Carnival Association, tells OnTheWight they expect to receive the official confirmation from holidaylettings.co.uk that they have been crowned the “UK’s Most Popular Carnival 2018” and to receive their award certificate from Holiday Lettings (of TripAdvisor) to commemorate their win later today (Wednesday).

Don’t miss 130th anniversary carnival

The timing couldn’t be better as next week is Ryde Carnival Week when Ryde Carnival celebrates its 130th Anniversary:

Ryde Children’s procession: 3pm Wednesday 29th August

Ryde Main procession 6.30pm Thursday 30 August

Ryde Illuminated procession 8.30 pm Saturday 1st September

Allen: “Blown away by the support”

Liz said,

“The Ryde Carnival Team were thrilled to hear we had been nominated for the award and our work recognised at a national level. But we have been completely blown away by the support we have received from so many people that has enabled us to win. “This clearly shows how much our Carnival, and those organised by the other Carnival Associations on the Island, mean to people and why it is so important that, as a community, we continue to support the events and the volunteers who make sure they happen every year. “It also demonstrates the role that Carnival can have in attracting visitors to the Island ‘home of the UK’s most popular Carnival’. We are looking forward to celebrating winning this Award with three spectacular Carnival processions in Ryde next week – come and join us.”

About Ryde Carnival Association

Ryde Carnival Association is the voluntary group that organises the three annual summer Carnivals that have been held in Ryde since 1888. It’s members also create the “Ryde Carnival Queens” float and organize the group of young people representing the Town as the “Ryde Carnival Queens Team” at all the carnivals across the Island.

This year (2018) Ryde Carnival has received funding from Arts Council England and Tescos Bags of Help to work with professional Island based Carnival Artists – Shademakers UK and the New Carnival Company – to run free community workshops during August to create two amazing groups that will perform in this year’s Main and Illuminated processions.

Image: © Ryde Carnival