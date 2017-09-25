Ryde junior rowers take part in annual junior regatta

Steve shares this latest report from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

Ryde Rowing Club’s Junior squad competed in Itchen Imperial Rowing Club’s Annual Junior Regatta on Saturday (23rd September, 2017) an event for a range of abilities, ages and boat types for junior boys and girls held over a 600m course on the River Itchen.

The twelve-strong, Wightlink-sponsored squad, some competing for the club at this level for the first time, came away from the well-supported event with a good set of results and two wins and six second places.

First to go afloat were the club’s two Boy’s J15 Coxed Quads – the “A” crew of Austin Smith, Ben Sanderson, Tye Cameron and Josh Lee with Dan Sanderson coxing comfortably winning their heat to secure a place in the final where they finished second.

The “B” – which was actually a “mixed” crew – of Freya Drage, Grace Bolland, Tom Starkey and Paddy Kearney with Eirann McClumpha coxing finished second in their heat narrowly missing out on a place in the final.

In the Boy’s J15 double – the “A” crew of Tom Starkey and Josh Lee also finished second in their heat – just failing to make the final – but the “B” crew of Ben Sanderson and Tye Cameron went one better to win their heat and finish second in the final.

In the Boy’s J15 single there was a second place in his heat for Ben Sanderson and a heat win for Austin Smith – giving him a place in the final – where, unfortunately he was hit by a rogue wave and capsized.

Ryde’s youngest crew afloat – the mixed J12/13 coxed quad of Poppy Starkey, Eirann McClumpha, Dan Sanderson and Ben Redstone with the experienced Austin Smith in the coxswain’s seat performed really well in their first race together to finish in second place in their final.

Tye Cameron then raced in the Boy’s J15 “B” Final which he won comfortably to record Ryde’s first win of the day.

Austin Smith and Paddy Kearney raced in the Boys J15 “B” double where they finished second in the final with the same results achieved by Poppy Starkey and Ben Redstone in the J12/13 mixed double and by the Girl’s J14 double of Freya Drage and Grace Bolland.

The Club’s best result of the day came in the Boys J16 4+ where the crew of Austin Smith, Ben Sanderson, Tye Cameron and Tom Starkey, coxed by Dan Sanderson racing above their age group, won their final against the host club.

Summary of results

Boy’s J15 Coxed Quads –

“A” crew. Austin Smith, Ben Sanderson, Tye Cameron, Josh Lee, Dan Sanderson (Cox) – 2nd in the Final.

“B”crew. Freya Drage, Grace Bolland, Tom Starkey, Paddy Kearney, Eirann McClumpha (Cox) – 2nd in heat – failed to make the final.

Boy’s J15 double –

“A” crew. Tom Starkey and Josh Lee. 2nd in their heat – failed to make the final.

“B” crew of Ben Sanderson and Tye Cameron. Won heat – 2nd in the Final.

Boy’s J15 single –

“A” Sculler. Austin Smith. Won heat, capsized in final.

“B” Sculler. Ben Sanderson. 2nd in their heat – failed to make the final.

Mixed J12/13 coxed quad. Poppy Starkey, Eirann McClumpha, Dan Sanderson, Ben Redstone, Austin Smith (Cox). 2nd place in their final.

Boy’s J15 “B” Single. Tye Cameron. First in Final.

Boy’s J15 “B” double. Austin Smith and Paddy Kearney. 2nd in the final.

Girl’s J14 double. Freya Drage and Grace Bolland. 2nd in the final.

Boy’s J16 Coxed Four. Austin Smith, Ben Sanderson, Tye Cameron, Tom Starkey, Dan Sanderson (Cox). First in the Final.