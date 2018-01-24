Ryde man jailed for arranging sexual offences with a child

Police share this latest news on behalf of South East Regional Organised Crime Unit. Ed

Following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), a man has been sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment for arranging sexual offences against a child.

Eric Wright, aged 39, of Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight, was sentenced at Isle of Wight Crown Court on 22 January.

Pleaded guilty

Wright pleaded guilty to one count of arranging the commission of a child sex offence for which he received 14 months’ imprisonment and two counts of sexual communication with a child for which he received 6 months’ imprisonment for each count to run concurrently.

He was also given a sexual harm prevention order for 21 years.

Wright was arrested on 5 September and charged with the offences on 6 September.

One of the most important missions

Detective Inspector Mike Hall from SEROCU, leading the team investigating, said:

“Protecting children from exploitation is one of the most important missions we, the police, have. “This is an example of the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit using the full capabilities available to us in order to catch sexual predators before they have the opportunity to act. Working in partnership with Hampshire Constabulary a potentially dangerous offender has been brought to justice and children safeguarded. “If anyone has been a victim of child sexual abuse, I would urge you to report it to your local police force by calling 101. We will always follow up allegations of abuse, no matter when they occurred. Victims can talk in confidence to experienced investigators and we can also help them get access to a range of other support services.”

Image: nespirit under CC BY 2.0