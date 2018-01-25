Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th January 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s Castlehold Bapitist Church : High Street-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017515

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 January — 28 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : Monkton Street/Park Road : Monkton Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017516

Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

26 January — 28 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : o/s 17 collingwood road o/s the double white doors : Brook Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017517

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : From o/s number 1 to the jct with Trafalgar road. : Melbourne Street-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017514

New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WOOTTON : 20 meters in from J/o High St : New Road-Wootton

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017513

Upper Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES : O/s 81 : Upper Yarborough Road-East Cowes

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017512

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE CHURCH TO OUTSIDE BAYTREES

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001392

A3054 Hill Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

25 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS Hill Farm

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115003857-00827

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: opp. Green banks on MORTON ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 466161 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW CW FRAME AND COVER ON JUF106

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6D1JB01

B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330118 – 80mts from r/about : Steyne Road-Bembridge

Works description: Replace or Adj 1 x 2 BT and paco BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017505

Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight

25 January — 26 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: COWES : junction of Elm Grove and Ash Grove : Elm Grove-Cowes

Works description: Eurovia – uncover a souther Water valve COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017555

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From Opposite 3 BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13 to junction of HOWGATE ROAD on BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13

Works description: BEMBRIDGE – 463854 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway/carriageway to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT4NNRG01

Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE BAKERS FARMHOUSE TO OUTSIDE BRAMBLE WOOD

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001390

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WHITWELL HIGH STREET JUNCTION OF NETTLECOMBE LANE

Works description: NITON 456116- PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH01

Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : ML320226 – Stroudwood Lane, Havenstreet – 180mts from Newnham road : Stroud Wood Road-Ryde

Works description: Replace or Adj 2 BT and paco RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017501

The Square, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE HAVE LOCK TO OUTSIDE THE FIRS

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND WOODEN POLES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001391

Victoria Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

25 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FROM O/S SIMMONS CORNER TO O/S SHEMARA

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND WOODEN POLES. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001370

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : OPPOSITE THE SWIMMING POOL (ML 310059) : Opp Column 63 Esplanade

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017538

B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BRAMSHAW NETTLESTONE GRN SEAVIEW ISLE

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08981334

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

26 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 39 bannock road niton vetnor po38 2rb

Works description: NITON – 457449 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT069HT01

Car Park Lane End, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ADJACENT TO THE PUBLIC TOILETS (ML 3CP046) : Adj Toilets Meter

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017539

Carter Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 46 CARTER ST SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08984141

Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 January — 08 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : By the Side of property no 2a Union and no 3 union ML341628 : Castle Street-Ryde

Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing on both sides. RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017598

Churchill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

26 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 6 CHURCHILL CLOSE

Works description: COWES 415595 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQW1EDR01

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 66 FITZROY ST SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08990851

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

25 January — 02 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Coastwatch Cottage, 20

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114991832-00639

Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

26 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 24 to Opp 28 on GRANGE ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN 407551 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQNK0PF02

Hayward Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 17 HAYWARD AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08980778

Jameson Gardens, Totland, Isle of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 JAMESON GARDENS , TOTLAND, IOW.

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT07710657

St Andrews Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

25 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: number 42

Works description: Good afternoon Please find attached a road permit application for 42, St. Andrews street. Dated 29th January- 4th February Many thanks Tracy

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003724

St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

26 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side of 92 UPPER YARBOROUGH ROAD on ST DAVIDS ROAD

Works description: COWES 377582 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPVANAE01