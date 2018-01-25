Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th January 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s Castlehold Bapitist Church : High Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017515
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 January — 28 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : Monkton Street/Park Road : Monkton Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017516
Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
26 January — 28 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : o/s 17 collingwood road o/s the double white doors : Brook Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017517
Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From o/s number 1 to the jct with Trafalgar road. : Melbourne Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017514
New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WOOTTON : 20 meters in from J/o High St : New Road-Wootton
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017513
Upper Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES : O/s 81 : Upper Yarborough Road-East Cowes
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017512
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE CHURCH TO OUTSIDE BAYTREES
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001392
A3054 Hill Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
25 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS Hill Farm
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115003857-00827
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: opp. Green banks on MORTON ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 466161 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW CW FRAME AND COVER ON JUF106
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6D1JB01
B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330118 – 80mts from r/about : Steyne Road-Bembridge
Works description: Replace or Adj 1 x 2 BT and paco BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017505
Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight
25 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: COWES : junction of Elm Grove and Ash Grove : Elm Grove-Cowes
Works description: Eurovia – uncover a souther Water valve COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017555
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From Opposite 3 BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13 to junction of HOWGATE ROAD on BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13
Works description: BEMBRIDGE – 463854 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway/carriageway to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT4NNRG01
Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE BAKERS FARMHOUSE TO OUTSIDE BRAMBLE WOOD
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001390
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WHITWELL HIGH STREET JUNCTION OF NETTLECOMBE LANE
Works description: NITON 456116- PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH01
Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : ML320226 – Stroudwood Lane, Havenstreet – 180mts from Newnham road : Stroud Wood Road-Ryde
Works description: Replace or Adj 2 BT and paco RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017501
The Square, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE HAVE LOCK TO OUTSIDE THE FIRS
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND WOODEN POLES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001391
Victoria Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
25 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FROM O/S SIMMONS CORNER TO O/S SHEMARA
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND WOODEN POLES. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001370
A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : OPPOSITE THE SWIMMING POOL (ML 310059) : Opp Column 63 Esplanade
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017538
B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BRAMSHAW NETTLESTONE GRN SEAVIEW ISLE
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08981334
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
26 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 39 bannock road niton vetnor po38 2rb
Works description: NITON – 457449 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT069HT01
Car Park Lane End, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ADJACENT TO THE PUBLIC TOILETS (ML 3CP046) : Adj Toilets Meter
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017539
Carter Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 46 CARTER ST SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08984141
Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 January — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : By the Side of property no 2a Union and no 3 union ML341628 : Castle Street-Ryde
Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing on both sides. RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017598
Churchill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 6 CHURCHILL CLOSE
Works description: COWES 415595 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQW1EDR01
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 66 FITZROY ST SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08990851
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
25 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Coastwatch Cottage, 20
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114991832-00639
Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
26 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 24 to Opp 28 on GRANGE ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN 407551 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQNK0PF02
Hayward Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 HAYWARD AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08980778
Jameson Gardens, Totland, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 JAMESON GARDENS , TOTLAND, IOW.
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT07710657
St Andrews Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
25 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: number 42
Works description: Good afternoon Please find attached a road permit application for 42, St. Andrews street. Dated 29th January- 4th February Many thanks Tracy
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003724
St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side of 92 UPPER YARBOROUGH ROAD on ST DAVIDS ROAD
Works description: COWES 377582 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPVANAE01
Thursday, 25th January, 2018 6:49am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fYU
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓