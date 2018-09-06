Ryde Regeneration session ‘Very relaxed and positive’, says councillor

Over 200 residents popped along to the Ryde Regeneration drop-in session to share their views about ideas and opportunities for the future of the town on Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

ryde regen participants

This in from the Isle of Wight council, in their own words. Ed

Over 220 Ryde residents joined in a drop-in session to air their views about ideas and opportunities for the future of the town at a workshop at Ryde Castle on Wednesday 5 September.

The event was the latest in a series organised by the Isle of Wight Council to get feedback on the draft Regeneration Strategy launched in July after a year of consultation with Island residents and businesses.

A series of similar events are planned across the Island throughout September.

Isle of Wight Regeneration Strategy
The Regeneration Strategy for the Isle of Wight runs until 2030, and aims to set out how the council and partners will ensure the economic future of the Island and create an Island that is a great place to grow up, live, work and visit.

Participants had the chance to discuss the strategy with council staff working on parking, housing infrastructure and other key themes.

Whittle: “Very relaxed and positive”
Cllr Wayne Whittle, Isle of Wight Council cabinet member for business development, regeneration and tourism, said:

“The format is very good tonight, very relaxed and positive. Everybody has had a chance to contribute and it was great to see so many people there.”

Thursday, 6th September, 2018 1:52pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lss

Filed under: Business, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Ryde Regeneration session ‘Very relaxed and positive’, says councillor"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
profoundlife

Dammit, I couldn’t make it in the end. I’d be really interested to know from people there other than the IOW Council themselves how useful it was. Not that I don’t trust them, but they have rather left people thinking the plan is sell off the seafront for money and not do much for regeneration. Would love to hear that’s not the case.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down
6, September 2018 3:24 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*