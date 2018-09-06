Ryde Regeneration session ‘Very relaxed and positive’, says councillor

This in from the Isle of Wight council, in their own words. Ed

Over 220 Ryde residents joined in a drop-in session to air their views about ideas and opportunities for the future of the town at a workshop at Ryde Castle on Wednesday 5 September.

The event was the latest in a series organised by the Isle of Wight Council to get feedback on the draft Regeneration Strategy launched in July after a year of consultation with Island residents and businesses.

A series of similar events are planned across the Island throughout September.

Isle of Wight Regeneration Strategy

The Regeneration Strategy for the Isle of Wight runs until 2030, and aims to set out how the council and partners will ensure the economic future of the Island and create an Island that is a great place to grow up, live, work and visit.

Participants had the chance to discuss the strategy with council staff working on parking, housing infrastructure and other key themes.

Whittle: “Very relaxed and positive”

Cllr Wayne Whittle, Isle of Wight Council cabinet member for business development, regeneration and tourism, said: