Ryde residents step up to the plate to ignite hope in voters

Our Ryde, a popular new movement of Ryde residents, last Thursday won 58 per cent of the votes cast for Ryde Town Council elections (4,828 votes out of 8,282 cast) and only stood in eight of the 14 seats up for election.

The group won all of the nine seats out of 16 it stood in, with eight winning through election and one Our Ryde candidate uncontested.

Our Ryde now has an overall majority in Ryde Town Council. The highest vote was for current Our Ryde founder, Mayor of Ryde, Cllr Michael Lilley with 911 votes and six other candidates with well over 500 votes each.

Michael Lilley (and Muddie)

Carter: Exciting times are ahead

New councillor, Lisa Carter, Ryde Appley and Elmfield says,

“I wish to thank all residents that supported and voted for Our Ryde. I am thrilled to be a part of Ryde Town Council and am honoured to serve the community. “I’m looking forward to consulting with our residents and implementing their wishes as well as learning about the difficulties the council faces and coming up with creative solutions. “It is my dream to engage everyone in discussions about our town and through actioning change, bring hope to apathetic voters. Exciting times are ahead!”

Lisa Carter

The formation of Our Ryde

In February this year, an informal group of Ryde residents started a virtual conversation due to Covid-19 with the current Mayor of Ryde, Michael Lilley, and Cllr Phil Jordan (pictured left) about getting wider representation and non-party political involvement in Ryde Town Council.

The idea of Our Ryde was born and seven local residents (Jenna Sabine, Lisa Carter, Richard May, Joanne Park, John McLagan (pictured right), Simon Cooke (pictured middle) and Georgie Carter) joined Cllrs Michael Lilley and Phil Jordan to form Our Ryde to give residents a greater say in their Town.

Park: I can’t wait to support Ryde

New councillor, Joanne Park, Ryde South-East says,

“As a resident of Ryde my whole life, I have seen and lived in almost every ward! I am so pleased and proud to be part of Our Ryde and our values of listening to the community, representing the residents and making ourselves open and approachable. “I can’t wait to support Ryde to be the wonderful place it is and make everyone proud to live here.”

Joanne Park

Some totally new to politics

Our Ryde had the highest vote in three Wards and second highest in four. Our Ryde stood in five of the seven RTC wards. Seven of the candidates are totally new to local politics and this is the first time they have stood for office and represent their community.

New councillor, Richard May, Ryde West with 591 votes, the highest in Ryde West says,

“I’m delighted to have been elected and very much look forward to working with the rest of Ryde Town Council to bring about the changes and development in the town that the community wants and needs. “I am proud to be part of the Our Ryde movement, to have helped to change the makeup of the Council to better reflect the town we represent and to move away from the main party tribalism that can stifle positive change. “That all nine Our Ryde candidates were voted in convincingly is a clear message that this was both needed and wanted.”

Richard May

Out of 16 Ryde councillors now only one is a member of a mainland political party with no members of Labour or Conservative parties. In 2017, 70 per cent of RTC councillors were members of political parties. All 16 live and work in Ryde.

Carter: Ryde Town Council now more reflective of the community it serves

New councillor, Georgie Carter, Ryde Monkton Mead, said,

“I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to have been chosen to represent, Ryde Monktonmead where I live, at Ryde Town Council. I am so keen to engage as many people as I can, from all walks of life, in the important work that is undertaken at Town Council level. “I am ready to learn from the experienced Councillors already on board but I am also keen to bring new perspectives and ideas to the table too. “For the first time in its history, Ryde Town Council is more reflective of the community it serves which is a fantastic achievement. It’s a truly exciting time for Ryde and I’m ever so grateful for the opportunity to make a difference.”

Georgie Carter

AGM

The RTC AGM is on the 17th May and Our Ryde group are standing for all the Chairs of the Committees, the role of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

For further information see Our Ryde’s Website.

News shared by Michael on behalf of Our Ryde. Ed