Ryde Rowing Club confirm main regatta sponsor for 2019

Steve shares this latest news on behalf of Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

Ryde Rowing Club is pleased to announce that TLM Laser, the Laser marking and engraving machines and systems company has agreed to continue as the Regatta’s main sponsor for the 2019 Regatta taking place on Saturday, 18th May, 2019.

Second to none service and maintenance programme

Founded in January 2006, TLM-Laser Limited are a dedicated laser service company, providing a second to none service and maintenance programme which they can implement to best suit their growing customer demands.

Located regionally throughout the UK they provide a quick and efficient service whether it be a preventative maintenance contract or emergency breakdown cover.

Vast experience

Their highly trained and experienced engineers have vast experience on a complete range of lasers. Whether it be lamp pumped lasers, diode pumped or CO2, they will endeavour to maintain and extend their growing reputation at the forefront of the laser servicing and repair industry by carrying out scheduled maintenance visits as well as providing call out cover.

As well as providing a quick and efficient service to our customers, TLM-Laser also supply a wide range of laser safety equipment, spare parts, fume extraction, chillers, training, and consultancy and sub-contract laser marking.

Family connection

TLM Laser Director Andy Tom’s son Ben rows for the Ryde Club and Andy, a strong supporter of the Club, has firsthand experience of the Regatta having provided and skippered the Umpires boat for the 2016 and 2017 Regatta – a duty he will be performing again for the 2018 event.

Wightlink continues support

The Club is also delighted to announce that Wightlink, Isle of Wight Ferries have confirmed that they will continue their sponsorship of the Club in 2019. They provide the Club with considerable assistance in transporting their competitors, coaches and equipment to and from the Island for mainland competition throughout the year.

Their support allows the Club to compete on the mainland on a regular basis in the Hants & Dorset ARA Coastal Regatta Programme during the summer months and inland in River events during the winter.

Their support has been especially helpful to the Clubs successful and expanding Junior Section enabling them to attend competitions and training camps on the mainland. Without Wightlink’s support all these activities would be substantially restricted.